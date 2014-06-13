June 13 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
2014 2013
Month May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct May
Units 9,849 10,116 9,313 5,916 8,939 11,631 9,295 8,720 8,202
Y/y pct 20.0 26.4 21.7 60.8 21.4 33.6 8.3 15.0 43.5
NOTES:
Sales in the January-May period rose 26 percent from a year
earlier to 44,133 units, VAMA said in its monthly report. The
association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial
vehicles by 21 members.
Last month, Toyota, which had been the top firm in
terms of vehicle sales between September 2012 and April 2014,
slipped to second place after Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai
Auto Corporation, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans.
Car sales in Vietnam this year could rise 14 percent from
last year to 125,000 units, VAMA has projected.
