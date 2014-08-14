Aug 14 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

2014 2013 Month July June May April March Feb Jan July Units 11,173 10,853 9,849 10,116 9,313 5,916 8,939 8,209 Y/y pct 36.0 31.7 20.0 26.4 21.7 60.8 21.4 22.7

NOTES:

Sales in the January-July period of 2014 rose 29 percent from a year ago to 66,159 units, VAMA said in its monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles manufactured by 21 members.

Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, kept its leading position last month, gaining from Toyota in May.

Car sales in Vietnam this year could jump 18 percent from 2013 to 130,000 units, VAMA said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)