May 10 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2016 2015 Month April *March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Units 22,979 23,195 11,168 21,904 23,775 20,921 19,192 19,256 16,019 Y/y pct 38 53 16 37 45 53 44 49 46 NOTES: * revised Sales between January and April also rose 38 percent from a year ago to 79,247 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. Total industry sales in April, which include non-VAMA member firms, rose 42 percent from the same month last year to 25,725 units, the report said. VAMA's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its 20 members. Domestic automobile output in April fell 2.5 percent from the previous month to 19,500 units, while imported vehicles rose 29 percent in the same period to 6,225 units, VAMA said. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retained its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Mark Potter)