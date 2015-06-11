June 11 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

_________2015_____________________ ________2014________ Month May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Units 16,946 16,643 15,201 9,607 16,110 16,413 13,689 13,324 Y/y pct 40.0 65.0 63.0 62.0 80.0 41.1 47.3 52.8 NOTES:

Sales in the January-May period of 2015 jumped 70 percent from a year earlier to 74,428 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members.

Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)