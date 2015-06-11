June 11 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
_________2015_____________________ ________2014________
Month May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct
Units 16,946 16,643 15,201 9,607 16,110 16,413 13,689 13,324
Y/y pct 40.0 65.0 63.0 62.0 80.0 41.1 47.3 52.8
NOTES:
Sales in the January-May period of 2015 jumped 70 percent
from a year earlier to 74,428 units, the VAMA said in a monthly
report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and
commercial vehicles made by its members.
Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which
assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position
in the sales tally, followed by Toyota Motor Corp.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)