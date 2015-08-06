Aug 6 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales ____________________2015__________________________ 2014 Month July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Units 17,688 17,283 16,946 16,643 15,201 9,607 16,110 16,413 Y/y pct 58 59.2 40.0 65.0 63.0 62.0 80.0 41.1 NOTES: Sales in the first seven months of 2015 jumped 65.28 percent from a year earlier to 109,399 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)