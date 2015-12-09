HANOI, Dec 9 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2015 2014 Month Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April Nov Units 20,921 19,192 19,256 16,019 17,688 17,283 16,946 16,643 13,689 Y/y pct 53.0 44.0 49.0 46.0 58.0 59.2 40.0 65.0 47.0 NOTES: Sales in the January-November period of 2015 jumped 58 percent from the same period last year to 184,787 units, VAMA said in a monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by)