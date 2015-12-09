HANOI, Dec 9 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
2015 2014
Month Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April Nov
Units 20,921 19,192 19,256 16,019 17,688 17,283 16,946 16,643 13,689
Y/y pct 53.0 44.0 49.0 46.0 58.0 59.2 40.0 65.0 47.0
NOTES:
Sales in the January-November period of 2015 jumped 58 percent from the same
period last year to 184,787 units, VAMA said in a monthly report.
The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
made by its members.
Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota
Motor.
