HANOI, Jan 11 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2015 Month Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April Units 23,775 20,921 19,192 19,256 16,019 17,688 17,283 16,946 16,643 Y/y pct 45 53 44 49 46 58 59.2 40 65 NOTES: Sales in 2015 jumped 56 percent from the same period last year to 208,568 units, VAMA said in a monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members. Total industry sales in 2015, which include non-VAMA member firms, climbed 55 percent to 244,914 units, the association said in the report released on Monday. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota Motor. (Reporting by My Pham)