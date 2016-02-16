HANOI, Feb 16 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2016 2015 Month Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Units 21,879 23,775 20,921 19,192 19,256 16,019 17,688 17,283 16,946 Y/y pct 37 45 53 44 49 46 58 59.2 40 NOTES: Sales in January rose 37 percent from the same month last year to 21,879 units, VAMA said in a monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members. Total industry sales in January, which include non-VAMA member firms, rose 16 percent to 23,165 units, the association said in the report released on Tuesday. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally with a 41 percent annual rise during the month, followed by Toyota Motor whose sales advanced 23 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)