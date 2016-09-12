Sept 12 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales: 2016 2015 Month Aug *July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Units 20,567 24,593 21,861 22,553 22,979 23,195 11,168 21,904 23,775 Y/y pct 28 39 26 33 38 53 16 37 45 *July figure was adjusted up to 24,593 from 24,153 in last report NOTES: Sales between January and August jumped 35 percent from a year ago to 168,821 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. VAMA data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its 20 members. Total industry sales in August, which include non-VAMA member firms, rose 29 percent from the same month last year to 23,540 units, the report said. Domestic automobile output of the industry in August fell 17 percent from the previous month to 17,531 units, while imported vehicles decreased 17 percent in the same period to 6,009 units, the association said. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retained its leading position in the monthly sales tally, surging 44 percent from August 2015, followed by Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)