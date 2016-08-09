Aug 9 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales: 2016 2015 Month July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Units 24,153 21,861 22,553 22,979 23,195 11,168 21,904 23,775 20,921 Y/y pct 37 26 33 38 53 16 37 45 53 NOTES: Sales between January and July, excluding those by Vinamotor for last month, jumped 35 percent from a year ago to 147,814 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. VAMA data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its 20 members. Total industry sales in July, which include non-VAMA member firms, rose 38 percent from the same month last year to 28,004 units, while industry sales in the first seven months of 2016 grew 32 percent from the corresponding period last year to 163,867 units, the report said. Domestic automobile output of the industry in July rose 15 percent from the previous month to 20,726 units, while imported vehicles increased 14 percent in the same period to 7,728 units, the association said. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retained its leading position in the monthly sales tally, surging 49 percent from July 2015, followed by Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)