Nov 9 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2016 Month *Oct Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Units 24,439 24,130 20,567 24,593 21,861 22,553 22,979 23,195 11,168 Y/y pct 27 25 28 39 26 33 38 53 16 NOTES: * updated Sales between January and October rose 33 percent from a year ago to 217,378 units, VAMA said in a monthly report. VAMA's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its 20 members. Total industry sales in October, which include non-VAMA member firms, rose 26 percent from the same month last year to 28,283 units, the report said. January-October industry sales rose 30.6 percent from the same time last year to 242,681 units, VAMA data showed. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retained its leading position in the sales tally in October, followed by Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)