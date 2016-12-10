Dec 10 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2016 Month *Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April March Units 26,295 24,439 24,130 20,567 24,593 21,861 22,553 22,979 23,195 Y/y pct 26 27 25 28 39 26 33 38 53 NOTES: *updated Sales from January to November by VAMA members increased 32 percent from a year earlier to 243,675 units, VAMA said in a monthly report. VAMA's data includes sport utility vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its 20 members. Total industry sales in November, which include those from non-VAMA members, fell 4 percent from the same month in 2015 to 28,442 units, VAMA said. January-November industry sales rose 25.8 percent from the same period last year to 271,123 units, the data showed. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retained its leading position in the sales tally in November, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)