HANOI, March 23 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)
has approved a merger between unlisted Maritime Bank and Mekong
Development Bank (MDB), the two banks said in statements on
Monday, as the country seeks to consolidate a banking sector
made up of more than 40 banks.
Economists consider the banking sector as overcrowded, with
too many small and under-capitalised lenders, and the Vietnamese
authorities are trying to clean up bad loans that are dragging
on the economy following injudicious lending during a decade of
rapid expansion.
The forthcoming merger will bring together MDB, a bank based
in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, and Hanoi-based
Maritime Bank.
The central bank has allowed three mergers and acquisitions
among domestic banks since early 2012 as part of efforts to
reform the banking sector.
Earlier this month, the central bank acquired all the shares
in Vietnam Construction Bank, based in Long An province.
Central bank data shows bad debts in the banking system
edged up to 3.88 percent of total loans as of November 2014,
from 3.87 percent the previous month, though independent
economists believe the figure could be far higher.
