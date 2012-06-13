HANOI, June 13 Vietnam's banks are increasing their investments in government debt as the slowing economy cuts demand for funds, helping the treasury triple its bond sales in the first five months of the year.

The treasury tripled its sales of government debt to 60 trillion dong ($2.87 billion) in the first five months of the year, making up 60 percent of its annual target, according to data published in a state-run newspaper on Wednesday.

The annual coupon has slipped to 9 percent at the end of May from 12.15 percent at the beginning of the year, the Vietnam Financial Times newspaper said.

"Banks have been pouring cash into government bonds, especially those having to restructure their capital and operations," an official of a major bank in Hanoi told Reuters.

Vietnam's economic growth slowed to an annual rate of 4 percent in the first quarter, the lowest in three years.

Small and medium-sized lenders, which rarely invested in government bonds previously, have now turned to the debts to ensure their liquidity, the official said.

The State Treasury holds weekly bond auctions at the Hanoi Stock Exchange.

The State Bank of Vietnam, or the central bank, requires lenders to have government debt as collateral when offering loans in the open market operations.

At the end of May, the banking system's credit growth was flat from the end of 2011, an online report of the Vietnam Economic Times said on Wednesday, quoting the central bank governor Nguyen Van Binh as saying.

Interbank rates fell to as low as 1 percent for overnight loans earlier this month while transactions were scarce, a currency trader at a Ho Chi Minh City-based bank said. ($1=20,920 dong)

Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau