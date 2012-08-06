Aug 6 Following are terms and conditions of government bonds auctioned on Aug. 6, 2012. Borrower State Treasury Total Amount Offered 2 trillion dong Total Amount Sold 1.65 trillion dong Issue Date Aug. 8, 2012 Maturity Date June 15, 2014 Winning coupon 9.10 pct Total Amount Offered 2 trillion dong Total Amount Sold 2 trillion dong Issue Date Aug. 8, 2012 Maturity Date June 15, 2015 Winning coupon 9.20 pct Total Amount Offered 2 trillion dong Total Amount Sold 2 trillion dong Issue Date Aug. 8, 2012 Maturity Date June 15, 2017 Winning coupon 9.59 pct ($1=20,850 dong) For Vietnam debt market, click on For the latest and historical auction schedules of Vietnam's bonds Vietnam debt news Vietnam bond benchmark fixings (Compiled by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)