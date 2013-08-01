HANOI Aug 1 Yields on Vietnam's two-year bonds
yields rose to the highest in 12 weeks on Thursday as domestic
banks sought to step up disbursement, using bonds to generate
money to subsidise business costs.
The two-year bond yields increased 0.02 point to
reach 7.35 percent, the highest since May 7, according to
Reuters fixings data.
The yields on one-year and three-year government
bonds stood unchanged from Wednesday, which were the
highest since May 20 and May 10 respectively. Five-year bond
yields edged up 0.09 point, passing the May 20 peak.
"Banks wanted to both balance their investment portfolios by
disbursement and increase their fund inflow. To do so, they
increased the credit growth by investing in bonds," a local
investment analyst said.
He added that even though bonds were no longer as attractive
as stocks and liquidity in the bond market remained weak, bonds
were still believed to be a safe investment option.
Moreover, the country's inflation was expected within the
full-year target of 6 percent to 7 percent, with the 5 percent
electricity price hike on Thursday inclusive, the central bank
would increase bonds yields to control the monetary market, he
said.
Vietnam had the fastest-growing government bond market in
emerging East Asia in the first quarter of the year, the Asian
Development Bank said.
But demand has since receded, with the State Treasury and
the Vietnam Development Bank only able to raise 325 billion dong
($15.4 million), or a third of the 11.5 trillion dong worth of
bonds on offer in the last three auctions.
($1=21,130 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)