BRIEF-Vinaland divests stake in Dai Phuoc Lotus project
* Divested entire stake in Dai Phuoc Lotus project to China Fortune Land Development for net cash proceeds of USD48.8million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HANOI, June 27 Vietnam will lower the ceilings on dong deposit rates by between 0.5-0.8 percentage point later this week and also cut the ceiling on dollar deposit rates by up to 0.75 percentage point, the central bank said on Thursday.
The new ceilings will come into effect on Friday, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement.
A lower ceiling rate on dong deposits will pave the way for banks to offer cheaper loans that could help spur economic growth, which has quickened to an annual expansion of 5 percent in the second quarter ending June, based on government data.
(Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)
* Calpers says supports PPL Corp's shareowner proposal regarding climate change policy and reporting - sec filing