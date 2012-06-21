HANOI, June 21 Vietnam's outstanding loans at
the end of April fell 0.59 percent from the end of 2011 to 2,617
trillion Vietnamese dong ($125.2 billion), the central bank said
on Thursday.
The country's money supply at the end of April, excluding
the value of the debt papers bought by banks, rose 3.14 percent
from the end of 2011 to 3,036 trillion dong, the State Bank of
Vietnam data showed.
It was the first time Vietnam's central bank has published
data from the banking system, including the value of outstanding
loans, deposits and money supply.
($1=20,900 dong)
