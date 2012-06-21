* Vietnam cbank publishes credit, bad debt data for 1st time
* Deposits at end-April up 11.78 pct vs. end 2011-cbank
* Bad debt at end April 4.14 pct of loans
(Adds details, economic growth, inflation)
HANOI, June 21 Vietnam's outstanding loans at
the end of April fell 0.59 percent from the end of 2011 to 2,617
trillion Vietnamese dong ($125.2 billion), the central bank said
on Thursday.
The Southeast Asian country's economy slowed to a 4 percent
growth in the first quarter, the lowest in three years.
Businesses had high inventory and were reluctant to borrow while
lending rates were high, leading to a negative credit growth.
Money supply at the end of April, excluding the value of the
debt bought by banks, rose 3.14 percent from the end of 2011 to
3,036 trillion dong, State Bank of Vietnam data showed.
Deposits by residents rose 11.78 percent during the period
to 1,449 trillion dong, while deposits by banks dropped 5.6
percent to 1,084 trillion dong, the data showed.
It was the first time Vietnam's central bank has published
the value of outstanding loans, deposits and money supply
generated in the banking system.
Bankers say they would rather have negative lending growth
than bad debt, which central bank governor Nguyen Van Binh said
has risen to 10 percent of loans recently, due to difficulties
faced by businesses.
The inventory index, a measure of unsold goods held in
warehouses, rose 34.9 percent as of March 1 from the same period
last year, government's statistics showed.
Vietnam's economic growth is forecast to slow to an annual
pace of 4.31 percent in the first half of this year, even though
second-quarter growth accelerated to an estimated 4.5 percent.
In late May, the government shifted its priorities to
stimulating expansion and Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung told
banks with surplus funds to boost lending, after the inflation
rate fell to below 10 percent for the first time since October
2010.
The State Bank of Vietnam said last year it would publish
statistics of the banking system's operations, in addition to
policy news and details of bank mergers and acquisitions, in a
move to bring more transparency to the sector.
It also plans to disclose five of the 12 core banking system
indicators, in line with the International Monetary Fund's
financial soundness indicators, including capital adequacy
ratio, return on assets (ROA), return on equity (ROE), bad debt
and breakdowns of bank loans.
On Wednesday the central bank said banks had weaker
financial performance last year than the year before and their
bad debts recently have been "rising continuously".
Bad debts in Vietnam hit $5.18 billion, or 4.14 percent of
total loans as of April, up from 3.06 percent in 2011, due to
economic difficulties faced by businesses, based on a central
bank report to the National Assembly reported by state media.
($1=20,900 dong)
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by
Eric Meijer)