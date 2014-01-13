HANOI Jan 13 Vietnam posted annual credit
growth of 12.51 percent in 2013, quickening from an expansion of
8.85 percent the previous year, while lending rates this year
may ease, the central bank's governor was quoted as saying in
state media on Monday.
"In principle interest rates (in 2014) will be kept as now,
if conditions permit they may continue to ease 1-2 percentage
points per year," State Bank Governor Nguyen Van Binh was quoted
as saying by the official Securities Investment magazine.
The deposit rate would stay unchanged, Binh was quoted as
saying at the year-end meeting of Vietcombank at the
weekend.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Paul Tait)