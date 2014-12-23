HANOI Dec 23 Vietnam's credit growth this year is expected to quicken slightly to 13 percent, in line with its annual target, after an expansion of 12.52 percent in 2013, a senior central banker said on Tuesday.

The country is expected to post a surplus of $11 billion in its balance of payments this year, Do Thi Nhung, deputy head of the State Bank of Vietnam's Monetary Policy Department, told a news conference.

Loans as of Dec. 19 had risen 11.8 percent from last year, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)