HANOI, March 18 Vietnam could raise its annual
credit growth this year to 17 percent to ensure an economic
growth of more than 6 percent, a state-run newspaper reported on
Wednesday, quoting the central bank governor.
"A strong rise or fall of oil prices will have adverse
impact on the stability of the macro economy," State Bank of
Vietnam governor Nguyen Van Binh was quoted as saying by the Tin
Tuc (News) daily, which is run by the official Vietnam News
Agency.
"If in case it is necessary to support growth when oil
prices have adverse changes, we could adjust (the target) to
around 17 percent to ensure the economy to grow above 6 percent
while the macro-economic stability is maintained," Binh was
quoted as saying.
Binh could not be reached for comments.
Loans at the end of February grew 0.68 percent from the
start of 2015, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday,
compared with a drop of 1.16 percent a year earlier.
Vietnam has targeted lending to accelerate to 13-15 percent
this year to ensure an annual economic expansion of 6.2 percent
while keeping inflation at 5 percent. Last year the credit
growth quickened to 13 percent, from 12.52 percent in 2013.
On March 11 Vietnam raised the retail price of petrol and
other oil products by up to 10 percent, reflecting recent gains
in global prices.
State utility Vietnam Electricity group raised the average
electricity price by 7.5 percent effective March 16, while the
government said its 2015 economic targets would still be
achievable.
The ANZ has lowered its forecast for Vietnam's inflation
this year to 2.6 percent from 3 percent, below a forecast of 2.8
percent by the HSBC, the Vietnam Economic Times reported on
March 4.
