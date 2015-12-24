BRIEF-Easy One Financial Group expects to record a loss attributable for year ended 31 march 2017
* Expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 march 2017
HANOI Dec 24 Total lending by banks in Vietnam next year could grow 18-20 percent from the end of 2015, compared with an expected annual growth of 18 percent this year, a central bank official said on Thursday.
The country's money supply is seen accelerating at 16-17 percent annually next year, the head of the central bank's monetary policy department said at a conference. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 march 2017
FRANKFURT, May 12 German financial watchdog Bafin has fined Deutsche Bank 550,000 euros ($598,000) for being late in justifying why the lender held back the immediate disclosure of important news.