(Adds details)
HANOI Feb 14 Vietnam's central bank said
it has set 2012 credit growth targets for individual domestic
banks of between zero and 17 percent, and it has put a cap on
some types of loans including for real estate.
The State Bank of Vietnam divided banks into four groups,
which have maximum loan growth rates of 17 percent, 15 percent,
8 percent and no growth respectively, it said in a statement
posted on its web site (www.sbv.gov.vn) late on Monday.
The central bank did not name the banks in each group.
In the past, the SBV appplied a single credit growth target
for all banks. In 2011, loans of the entire banking sector rose
10.9 percent.
The central bank statement also capped the growth of loans
for investment and trading in stocks and real estate as well as
consumer loans at 16 percent for 2012.
The SBV's more nuanced policy on setting targets for
individual banks appeared designed to help address concerns from
businesses about painfully tight credit conditions while
authorities try to keep inflationary pressures in check.
Soaring credit growth in Vietnam recent years has stoked
inflation, which rose to 23 percent year-on-year in August
before abating, ending the year at more than 18 percent. Hanoi
aims to keep annual inflation this year at 9 percent.
The central bank has said it had "strict supervision of each
bank's credit growth and its loans to non-production
businesses."
In a separate statement, the central bank said it has asked
foreign banks' branches in Vietnam to build plans to follow
strictly their annual credit growth, which will be advised to
each bank.
Vietnam's banking sector has three fully state-owned banks,
39 partly private banks, five fully foreign-owned banks, more
than 50 foreign bank branches, four joint venture banks, nearly
30 financial firms plus some 1,100 small-sized credit funds.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Richard Borsuk)