HANOI Jan 9 Loans in Vietnam's banking system rose an estimated 8.91 percent in 2012 from a year earlier, and are projected to accelerate 12 percent growth this year, the central bank said on Wednesday, after the country's inflation has slowed.

Money supply in 2012 expanded an estimated 22.4 percent from the previous year, after an annual growth of 9.27 percent in 2011, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)