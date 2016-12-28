HANOI Dec 28 Vietnam's banking sector has expanded loans this year by an estimated 18 percent, slightly faster than an annual growth of 17.26 percent in 2015 and in line with the central bank's target, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Nguyen Bich Lam, head of the government's General Statistics Office, gave the credit growth estimate at a news conference, where he also announced Vietnam's economic growth this year at 6.21 percent, behind the 6.68 percent expansion in 2015. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Richard Pullin)