HANOI Nov 4 Bad debts in Vietnamese banks
accounted for 4.64 percent of total loans at the end of August,
up from 4.58 percent the previous month, the central bank said
on Monday.
Banks reported total loans of 3,290 trillion dong ($156
billion) at the end of August, up 6.44 percent from the end of
2012, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a report on its website,
suggesting bad debts would stand at $7.24 billion.
Independent experts have estimated that bad debts at
Vietnam's banks could be considerably higher than reported.
State-owned banks are saddled with huge debts to state firms
and have been blamed for high rates of real estate-related bad
debts.
Vietnam's economy, which slowed in 2012 as banks tightened
lending to avoid bad debts, has been accelerating so far this
year, but fresh funds remain limited as banks have yet to
complete cleaning their books.
To deal with the bad debt situation, the central bank in
July launched an asset firm to buy them from banks, a move
touted as one of its biggest reforms but widely seen as a
band-aid fix for its ailing, credit-starved economy.
Banks may achieve annual credit growth of between 11 and 12
percent this year, in line with the central bank's target of 12
percent, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh told
parliament in late October.
The country's credit growth at the end of October quickened
to 7.89 percent from the end of 2012, Binh was quoted by the
Securities Investment magazine as saying in parliament,
reflecting banks' faster lending in the past month.
($1=21,080 dong)
(Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)