HANOI, July 9 Banks in Vietnam have reduced
their bad debt ratio to 3.15 percent of loans in May 2015, from
3.59 percent in February, the central bank-run newspaper said
on Thursday.
The Banking Times gave no details on how banks could cut
their bad debt ratios caused by real estate slump, unrestrained
lending and costly investments by state-run firms in non-core
areas.
The central bank has allowed banks to increase credit growth
and approved eight mergers and acquisitions so far this year,
and is seeking to accelerate a reduction in banks' bade debts.
It aims to cut the bad debt ratio to below 3 percent by
September, a target previously set for the year end.
Loans as of June 15 rose 5.78 percent from the end of 2014
and are up almost 19 percent from the same period last year, the
State Bank of Vietnam has said.
