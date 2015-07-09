HANOI, July 9 Banks in Vietnam have reduced their bad debt ratio to 3.15 percent of loans in May 2015, from 3.59 percent in February, the central bank-run newspaper said on Thursday.

The Banking Times gave no details on how banks could cut their bad debt ratios caused by real estate slump, unrestrained lending and costly investments by state-run firms in non-core areas.

The central bank has allowed banks to increase credit growth and approved eight mergers and acquisitions so far this year, and is seeking to accelerate a reduction in banks' bade debts. It aims to cut the bad debt ratio to below 3 percent by September, a target previously set for the year end.

Loans as of June 15 rose 5.78 percent from the end of 2014 and are up almost 19 percent from the same period last year, the State Bank of Vietnam has said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)