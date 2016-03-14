* Loans grew 19.3 pct last year, commission says
* It projects 2016 economic growth at 6.7-6.8 pct
* Trade deals credited with boosting 2015 growth
HANOI, March 14 Bad debts in Vietnam's banking
sector declined to 2.9 percent of loans at the end of 2015, from
3.7 percent a year earlier, the government's National Financial
Supervisory Commission said on Monday.
The bad debts were valued at 119.66 trillion dong ($5.4
billion), the commission said in its annual financial report.
Loans grew 19.3 percent last year, accelerating from 14.3
percent in 2014, the report said. The central bank earlier
estimated 2015 credit growth at 18 percent.
Inflation, bad debt, credit growth and currency stability
have been the focus of the State Bank of Vietnam's policymaking
after prices soared 23 percent in 2008 and bad debt spiralled
out of control, causing a real estate crisis and a wave of
bankruptcies.
The economy is now back on track, outpacing much of Asia in
2015 with growth of 6.68 percent, the fastest in five years,
helped by an expanding industrial sector and record foreign
direct investment.
The government has a 2016 economic growth target of 6.7-7.0
percent. The central bank hopes banks will increase lending
18-20 percent this year.
The commission's report said 2016 economic growth was
boosted by the signing and implementation of a number of free
trade agreements.
For this year, Vietnam's economy could expand 6.7-6.8
percent while inflation should be kept to 3.0-3.5 percent, said
the commission, which advises the government on policies to
develop the country's banking, stock and insurance markets.
($1=22,296 dong)
