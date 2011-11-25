HANOI Nov 25 Bad loans at Vietnamese banks are likely to rise to between 3.6-3.8 percent of total loans by the end of 2011, up from 3.3 percent now, the central bank chief said on Friday.

"Bad debt will still be within control," State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh told the parliament in a televised session.

The number is still below the governor's previous bad loan forecast of 5 percent, projected in July.

