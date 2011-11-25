BRIEF-CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series E senior unsecured debentures
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
HANOI Nov 25 Bad loans at Vietnamese banks are likely to rise to between 3.6-3.8 percent of total loans by the end of 2011, up from 3.3 percent now, the central bank chief said on Friday.
"Bad debt will still be within control," State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh told the parliament in a televised session.
The number is still below the governor's previous bad loan forecast of 5 percent, projected in July.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
WASHINGTON, June 13 The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of projects to boost the economy, help improve service delivery in five cities and support Afghan refugees sent back from Pakistan.