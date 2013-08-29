HANOI Aug 29 Bad debt ratio in Vietnam's
banking system eased for a second straight month, and was 4.46
percent of the total loans in June, down from 4.65 percent in
the previous month, the central bank said.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) in June were still above the
figures at end of 2012, when 4.08 percent of loans were bad,
according to data from the State Bank of Vietnam.
The bank did not provide any value for the bad debt as of
June. It was around 148 trillion dong ($7 billion) in May, based
on the central bank's data.
Independent experts have estimated the ratio could be
considerably higher.
Credit ratings agency Fitch said in July that the broad
range of NPL estimates came from poor transparency,
classification and accounting.
Bad debts rose every month in the first four months of 2013,
peaking at 4.67 percent in April before easing slightly in May,
data showed.
Last month, Vietnam launched an asset firm to buy up the bad
debts of its banks, a move touted as one of its biggest reforms
but seen as merely a band-aid fix for its ailing, credit-starved
economy.
But the firm has yet to start buying bad debt, financial
analysts said, as the action is closely followed on domestic
markets for clues of easing credit.
($1=21,110 dong)
(Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)