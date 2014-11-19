(Fixes headline)

HANOI Nov 19 Bad debts in Vietnam's banking troubled system at the end of this year will fall sharply to 2.5 to 2.7 percent of total loans, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said on Wednesday.

Toxic debt eased to 3.88 percent of bank debts in September from 3.9 percent the previous month, comparing to a ratio of 17 percent recorded in September 2012, Dung told the National Assembly in a televised session.

Dung's government has been battling with high levels of non-performing loans that have hurt the property market and stifled efforts to boost private sector businesses and stimulate credit growth. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)