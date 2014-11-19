(Fixes headline)
HANOI Nov 19 Bad debts in Vietnam's banking
troubled system at the end of this year will fall sharply to 2.5
to 2.7 percent of total loans, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung
said on Wednesday.
Toxic debt eased to 3.88 percent of bank debts in September
from 3.9 percent the previous month, comparing to a ratio of 17
percent recorded in September 2012, Dung told the National
Assembly in a televised session.
Dung's government has been battling with high levels of
non-performing loans that have hurt the property market and
stifled efforts to boost private sector businesses and stimulate
credit growth.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)