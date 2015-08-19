HANOI Aug 19 Vietnam's central bank on Wednesday lowered the official mid-point rate of the Vietnamese dong against the dollar by 1 percent, a week after China let its currency fall, according to Reuters data.

The dollar/dong rate for interbank transactions on Wednesday was set at 21,890 dong per dollar, or 0.99 percent down from the previous day, State Bank of Vietnam data on Thomson Reuters system show.

The central bank allows dollar/dong transactions to move in a band of +/- 2 percent around the mid point set daily. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)