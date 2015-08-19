* Vietnam lowers mid-point rate to 21,890 dong/dollar
* Trading band widened to 3 pct from 2 pct
* Intervention timely and warranted - economists
* Adjustments sufficient till early 2016 -c.bank
By Ho Binh Minh and My Pham
HANOI, Aug 19 Vietnam devalued the dong
on Wednesday for the third time this year as
authorities moved to bolster a languid export sector facing
fresh challenges from a surprise devaluation of the Chinese
yuan.
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said the intervention was
also in anticipation of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising rates.
It widened the dollar/dong trading band for the second time in a
week, underscoring concerns a weaker yuan could further inflame
bloated trade deficit.
Vietnam's economy is closely tied to its communist
neighbour, with three quarters of bilateral trade worth $60
billion being imports from China.
Global markets were alarmed when China devalued the yuan by
nearly 2 percent on Aug. 11, with analysts fearing a further
weakening over coming months and heightened worries of a global
currency war.
Vietnam lowered the official mid-point rate by 0.99 percent
to 21,890 dong per dollar and widened the trading band for the
second time in six days, to 3 percent from 2 percent. The SBV
allowed 1-percent currency depreciations in January and May.
ANZ analysts said the devaluation was more aggressive than
expected, while HSBC Vietnam welcomed the quick response.
"The move of the central bank is fast and almost
unprecedented in Vietnam," HSBC Vietnam chairman Pham Hong Hai
said in a statement. "The bank is ready to handle market
challenges."
The dong, among Asia's most resilient currencies, dropped to
22,380/22,400 per dollar on the interbank market at 0344 GMT on
Wednesday, off 1.3 percent from the previous day and down 4.5
percent so far this year. Gold rose 1.3 percent to sell at 34.62
million dong ($1,547) per tael in Hanoi.
TRADE CHALLENGE
The weaker yuan has sparked concern of more Chinese goods
flooding Vietnam's market. Trade with China was in deficit of
$19.33 billion in the first seven months of 2015, versus a
$14.88 billion deficit a year ago.
Export-reliant Vietnam saw shipments grow 8.9 percent in
that period, below the government's 10 percent target.
The SBV said the dong's exchange rate had "sufficiently
large ground" to be flexible into next year.
Cheaper Chinese exports could pose a challenge as Vietnam's
low-cost manufacturing sector competes with China for orders for
clothing brands and electronics firms like Samsung
and Microsoft, which has reduced operations in China
and shifted some to Vietnam.
With Wednesday's new band, the dong could fall to 22,547 per
dollar in interbank deals, or 2 percent down from the previous
day. The dong has now weakened 4.5 percent in interbank and 3
percent on unofficial markets, against the SBV's pledge to let
it slip 2 percent in 2015.
