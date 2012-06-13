HANOI, June 13 Vietnam's government said
state-owned enterprises are now required to disclose their
financial statements, as the country seeks to raise the
competitiveness of the public sector and boost investor
confidence.
State-owned companies will have to report their quarterly
and annual financial reports, investment returns and level of
state ownership on their websites, or face fines, Deputy Prime
Minister Vu Van Ninh said in a directive obtained by Reuters on
Wednesday.
Information disclosure by businesses in the defence and
security sectors is subject to the prime minister's discretion,
Ninh said in approving a government project for improving
corporate governance in line with market economy rules.
The directive was signed on Monday with immediate effect.
Many state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which take out most of
the bank loans in Vietnam, have been losing money, while
government reform to diversify state ownership via privatisation
has been slow, upsetting investors.
Donors, foreign investors and government officials agreed
that Vietnam needed to focus on speeding up the restructuring of
the banking sector, SOEs and public investment as Vietnam's
economy has stabilised, they said at a meeting early this month.
"Banking sector and SOE reforms were noted as those needing
the utmost attention," the World Bank said in a statement on
June 5 at the close of the Consultative Group meeting, where
attendants discussed the roadmaps for reforms in the two areas.
The debt of SOEs was near $20 billion as of September 2011,
or 16.9 percent of the country's total loans at the time,
Finance Ministry data showed.
Bad debt has risen to 10 percent from 6 percent of the total
loans in Vietnam's banking sector, central bank governor Nguyen
Van Binh was quoted as telling the National Assembly last week,
without giving any timeframe.
In late November, Binh has said bad debt at the end of 2011
would be 3.6 to 3.8 percent of loans, up from 2.14 percent at
the start of last year.
Vietnam's economic growth slowed to an annual pace of 4
percent in the first quarter of this year, the lowest in three
years.
"The slowing of the economy has forced the Vietnamese to
evaluate the effectiveness and efficiency of their investment,
for both the public and private sectors," HSBC said in a report
on Monday.
"SOEs continue to pose a drag on the economy, making up more
than 60 percent of total investment but lagging behind in
performance," the report said.
Coupled with high interest rates, banks having tightened
lending in the past year to avoid bad debt, which has slowed the
country's lending. On Monday the central bank cut its key
interest rates for the fourth time this year to help spur
economic growth.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Chris Gallagher)