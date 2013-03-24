HANOI, March 24 Foreign direct investment
inflows into Vietnam reached $2.7 billion in the first quarter
of this year, up 7.1 percent from the same period in 2012, a
government agency said.
New investment pledges in the January-March period also rose
2.2 percent from a year ago to $2.93 billion, the Planning and
Investment Ministry said in a report.
Manufacturing industries have attracted most of the new
pledges, followed by the real estate sector and the retail and
wholesale sector, the report said.
Foreign direct investment, a key source of foreign exchange
for Vietnam along with overseas remittances, has fallen since
peaking at more than $60 billion in 2008, after which the
economy started to slow as the government battled high
inflation.
