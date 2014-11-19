(Corrects 3rd paragraph to say lowest since 2003, not 2013)

HANOI Nov 19 Vietnam is expected to receive an estimated $11.2 billion in foreign direct investment in the first 11 months of this year, up 6.16 percent from 2013, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said on Wednesday.

The country is expected to keep the annual inflation rate this year below 3 percent, Dung told the National Assembly in a televised session.

As such, the annual inflation would be the lowest since 2003 when consumer prices also rose 3 percent from the previous year, based on government data. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)