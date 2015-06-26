HANOI, June 26 Foreign investors have ploughed into Vietnam an estimated $6.3 billion in actual investment in the first half of this year, up 9.6 percent from a year ago, the Planning and Investment Ministry said on Friday.

New FDI pledges in the January-June period fell 21 percent from a year ago to $3.83 billion, with most of the funds going to processing industries and property projects, similar to the investment trends in 2014, the ministry's Foreign Investment Agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)