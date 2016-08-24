HANOI Aug 24 Actual foreign direct investment
(FDI) inflows into Vietnam reached an estimated $9.8 billion in
the first eight months of this year, up 8.9 percent from a year
ago, the Planning and Investment Ministry said.
New FDI pledges in the January-August period rose 7.7
percent from a year ago to $14.4 billion, with most of the funds
going to manufacturing, processing and real estate projects, the
ministry said in a report posted on its website on Tuesday.
Vietnam is forecast to receive FDI of up to $15 billion this
year, after getting a record high $14.5 billion in 2015, buoyed
by strong economic growth and the finalisation of several
free-trade accords.
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Sunil Nair)