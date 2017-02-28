HANOI Feb 28 Vietnam has received an estimated
$1.55 billion in actual inflows of foreign direct investment
(FDI) in the first two months of 2017, up 3.3 percent from the
same period a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.
Total registered capital including new FDI pledges,
additional funds to finance existing projects and stake
acquisition so far this year rose 21.5 percent from a year
earlier to a combined $3.4 billion as of Feb. 20.
Singapore's investors in February extended its leading
position in direct investment amount into the country with
$881.7 million, followed by China and South Korea.
The country's FDI inflows hit a record high of $15.8 billion
in 2016.
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)