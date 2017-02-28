HANOI Feb 28 Vietnam has received an estimated $1.55 billion in actual inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of 2017, up 3.3 percent from the same period a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

Total registered capital including new FDI pledges, additional funds to finance existing projects and stake acquisition so far this year rose 21.5 percent from a year earlier to a combined $3.4 billion as of Feb. 20.

Singapore's investors in February extended its leading position in direct investment amount into the country with $881.7 million, followed by China and South Korea.

The country's FDI inflows hit a record high of $15.8 billion in 2016. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)