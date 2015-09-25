HANOI, Sept 25 Vietnam will receive an estimated
$9.65 billion in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) in the
first nine months of 2015, up 8.4 percent from a year earlier,
the Planning and Investment Ministry said on Friday.
New FDI pledges in the January-September period rose 44.5
percent from a year ago to $11.03 billion, the ministry said in
a report, citing major projects such as the $2.4 billion Duyen
Hai 2 thermal power plant.
Additional funds to existing projects rose 53.4 percent in
the same period to $17.15 billion, it said.
Vietnam has projected to attract $23 billion in FDI pledges
in 2015, up nearly 40 percent from last year, while actual
inflows are expected to be on par with 2014 at $12.5 billion,
the report said, citing Planning and Investment Minister Bui
Quang Vinh.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)