HANOI Oct 28 Vietnam received actual inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) totalling an estimated $12.7 billion in nearly the first 10 months of this year, a rise of 7.6 percent from the same period a year ago, the government said on Friday.

Vietnam also garnered fresh FDI pledges totalling $12.27 billion in the year to Oct. 20, 1.3 percent less than last year. But additional funds injected in existing projects totalled $5.35 billion, the General Statistics Office said in its monthly report.

As much as 68.4 percent of the new pledges were earmarked for the processing and manufacturing industries.

South Korea remained the biggest investor in Vietnam in the January-October period, with investments worth $4.66 billion, the report said.

The government has projected actual FDI inflows this year to hit $15 billion, up from a record $14.5 billion received in 2015. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)