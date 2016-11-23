BRIEF-Praemium announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
HANOI Nov 23 Vietnam has received an estimated $14.3 billion in actual inflow of foreign direct investment in the first 11 months of 2016, a rise of 8.3 percent from the same period last year, the government said on Wednesday.
Vietnam also garnered fresh FDI pledges of $13.03 billion in January-November, down 3.9 percent from a year ago, while additional funds injected in existing projects in the same period dropped 23.9 percent to $5.07 billion, the investment ministry said in its monthly report.
The government has projected actual FDI inflows this year to hit between $14.8 billion and $15 billion, up from a record $14.5 billion received in 2015. South Korea remained the biggest investor in Vietnam so far this year, the report said. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Sunil Nair)
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.