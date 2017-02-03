HANOI Feb 3 Vietnam has received an estimated
$850 million in actual inflows of foreign direct investment
(FDI) in the first month of 2017, up 6.3 percent from the same
period a year earlier.
New FDI pledges and additional funds to finance existing
projects this year rose 6.6 percent from a year earlier to a
combined $1.4 million as of Jan. 20, the government said in an
online report on Thursday.
Singapore's investors pledged the most funds in January with
$416.7 million, followed by South Korea and China.
The country's FDI inflows hit a record high of $15.8 billion
in 2016.
