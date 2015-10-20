* Economic growth seen fastest since 2010
* Pacific trade pact could be signed this year
* Bad debt slashed to below 3 percent
* Public debt ratio at 61 percent of GDP
By Ho Binh Minh and My Pham
HANOI, Oct 20 Vietnam's economy will grow at its
quickest rate since 2010 at over 6.5 percent this year and has
succeeded in controlling inflation and a troublesome blight of
bad debts, its prime minister said on Tuesday.
A U.S.-led Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal agreed last
month covering 40 percent of global gross domestic product could
be signed later this year or early 2016, and may take effect as
early as the end of 2017, Nguyen Tan Dung told the national
assembly.
Vietnam's economy, among only a few strong performers in
Asia, has been supported by robust exports, solid growth in
manufacturing - mostly electronics and textiles - and forecast
record foreign investment, boosted by its expected accession to
the TPP and other trade pacts.
Dung's address focused on the clean bill of health for the
economy and comes at a crucial time, three months away from a
leadership change in the ruling Communist Party in which he is
expected to figure prominently.
It follows a rush of reforms in recent months favourable to
foreign business, from more liberal regulations in real estate,
equities and immigration to proposed state divestments and an
easing of many restrictions in investments.
"Looking back at the past five years, although facing many
difficulties, weaknesses and limits, we have generally reached
targets," Dung said in the televised speech.
Dung said the economy is projected to expand 6.7 percent in
2016 and grow an average 6.5-7 percent until 2020. Inflation
would be at 2 percent this year and kept below 5 percent in
2016, he said.
It marks a sharp turnaround from a few years ago, when
Dung's government came under scrutiny for an economy in which
inflation and bad debt spiralled out of control.
Bad debts accounted for 2.9 percent of loans in September,
down from a troublesome 17.23 percent in 2012, he said. Credit
growth this year could reach 17 percent, the fastest in four
years, compared to 14.16 percent growth in 2014.
Dung said foreign direct investment recorded from 2011 to
the end of this year could surpass $58 billion, on top of an
anticipated $24 billion in foreign development aid during the
same period.
His address also touched on Vietnam's debt vulnerability.
Dung said foreign debt at the end 2014 likely accounted for 41.5
percent of gross domestic product, and public debt was at 61.3
percent of GDP, both within limits set by the legislature.
