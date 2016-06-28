* Farm sector hurt by El Nino-linked drought, salination
* Manufacturing still robust, global factors may weigh
* Economists say Vietnam still Asia's Teflon economy
(Recast with new details, comment)
By My Pham and Ho Binh Minh
HANOI, June 28 Vietnam's galloping growth took a
hit in the second quarter with drought and bad weather weighing
on its agriculture sector and slowing the economy to 5.55
percent, the weakest expansion in the three-month period in two
years.
Vietnam's economy is widely seen as among the most resilient
in a turbulent Asia, but Tuesday's data showed it feeling the
pinch from historic drought in its rice basket, seawater
intrusion damaging soil and El Nino weather hurting coffee
production. First-half growth cooled to an estimated 5.52
percent, from 6.32 percent in 2015, the government said.
The report by the General Statistics Office (GSO) was some
rare bad news for what has been one of Asia's bright spots,
buoyed by a construction boom and record foreign investment into
a manufacturing sector set to capitalise on perks offered by new
multilateral free trade deals.
Annual growth of 6.68 percent in 2015 was the fastest since
2007 and had been tipped to keep that pace, although government
statisticians said unfavourable weather and a choppy global
economy could start to weigh.
"World commodity prices remain low, trade and global
investment lack excitement, the capital flows are declining,
plus the unpredictable fluctuations of the world's financial and
monetary markets have an impact," the GSO report said.
Crude oil export income from January-June fell 46.6 percent
from a year ago to $1.13 billion, with output over the same
period down 23 percent to an estimated 3.57 million tonnes, or
144,000 barrels per day.
Industrial output was still robust at 7.4 percent in June
from a year earlier, although not as high as the 11.1 percent
recorded at the same time in 2015. First-half industrial output
growth was 7.5 percent, compared to 9.7 percent in 2015.
Manufacturing remains Vietnam's biggest draw, with firms
like Samsung, LG and Panasonic
using it as an assembly base for what will be tariff-free
shipments to major markets, while textiles and shoe factories
with lower wages than China are expanding to accommodate orders
for high street fashion brands.
"It's temporary," GSO director Nguyen Bich Lam said of the
weaker data. "The government will have a solution to boost
agriculture, while the processing and manufacturing industries
are still good."
The trade deficit in June shrank to an estimated $100
million from $180 million in May, while June coffee exports
jumped 45.8 percent from a year ago, although El Nino in its
coffee belt is expected to trim export volumes late in the year.
ANZ in a research note on Monday had anticipated the farm
sector was dragging on growth, but predicted no change to the
overall outlook.
"Vietnam remains the Asian economy that continues to
withstand the multitude of global challenges that have
culminated in Asia's 'trade recession' much better than its
relative peers," it said.
(Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Martin Petty;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)