(Adds Q1 industrial data)
HANOI, March 26 Vietnam's economic growth in the
first quarter of 2012 slowed to a three-year low as domestic
demand weakened and as local industries grappled with high
inventories.
First-quarter growth slowed to 4 percent from a year ago,
the lowest rate since January-March 2009, according to
government data. The southeast Asian economy grew 6.1 percent in
the last quarter of 2011.
"The economy continues to grow, but at a pace slower than
the same period in previous years," the government said in a
statement issued late on Sunday, citing Planning and Investment
Ministry data.
Even though inflation is slowing, Vietnam's economic growth
has been hurt partly by stockpiles of products in the industrial
sector, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Cao Viet Sinh
told Reuters last week.
"We do not expect the GDP growth rate to reach a high level
in the first quarter," Sinh said. "The reason was industrial
production has been facing difficulties due to high inventory,"
adding that prices have been stabilising since the end of 2011.
Industrial production in the first quarter slowed to 4.1
percent from a year ago, from 9.3 percent in the same period in
2011, according to a report from the Planning and Investment
Ministry delivered at a government meeting on Sunday.
In 2011 the industrial sector contributed about a third to
Vietnam's gross domestic product value.
People have cut spending, Sinh said. "We need to keep
watching the risks of high prices in the coming months as we
expect price fluctuations to continue," he added.
High interest rates may have deterred investment, hindering
economic growth, analysts said.
"Vietnam's low economic growth in the first quarter was a
result of the fact that many domestic companies did not access
loans to boost their production due to high interest rates,"
said Giang Trung Kien, head of research at FPT Securities in
Hanoi.
Experts have called on the government to cut lending rates
to help ease difficulties for businesses as part of measures to
accelerate the economy, the statement said.
Vietnam's central bank asked lenders last Thursday to bring
down lending rates following cuts in major interest rates as the
government aims to ease the burden on businesses.
On Sunday Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and government
officials met to consult with more than 30 Vietnamese scientists
and economists on macro economic policies, especially those in
finance, monetary sectors, the government's statement said.
"Keeping inflation at a single digit and maintaining the
economic growth of around 6 percent in 2012 requires a great
effort," the statement cited economists as telling Dung and
other government officials at the meeting.
Inflation in March slowed to an annual rate of 14.15
percent, from 16.44 percent in February, and the consumer price
index for this month also rose just 0.16 percent from February,
the lowest in 20 months, government statistics show.
Exports in the first three months of 2012 rose 23.6 percent
to $24.5 billion while imports rose 6.9 percent to $24.77
billion.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Additional reporting by Ngo Thi
Ngoc Chau and Vu Duy; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)