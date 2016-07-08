HANOI Vietnam's exports this year could rise 7 percent, below the government's target, while rising consumer prices and a higher crude oil price could boost the annual inflation rate to 5.0-5.5 percent, a government official was quoted as saying on Friday.

Industrial output could grow 8 percent this year, while first-half exports rising at 5.9 percent are far below the annual target of 10 percent set for 2016, Le Quoc Phuong, deputy head of the trade ministry's information centre was quoted by the official Vietnam Economic Times newspaper as saying.

Phuong forecast Vietnam's gross domestic product, driven by exports, would grow 6.2-6.3 percent this year, below the 6.7 percent target set by the government and also slowing from an expansion of 6.68 percent in 2015.

(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Eric Meijer)