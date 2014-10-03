HANOI Oct 3 Growth in exports driven by
manufacturing could give Vietnam a trade surplus of $1.5 billion
this year, far surpassing its forecast of $500 million in July,
according to the country's trade ministry.
An annual surplus would be the third in a row for Vietnam,
which posted its first in two decades in 2012, with cellphones
and textiles continuing to bolster an economy constrained in the
past few years by high levels of bad debt and weak consumer
spending.
Vietnam's exports this year are likely to touch $148
billion, surpassing the annual target of $145.4 billion, and an
increase of 12 percent from 2013, the ministry of industry and
trade said on its website late on Thursday (www.moit.gov.vn).
Imports for 2014 may rise at a slower pace of 11 percent to
$146.5 billion, the ministry said.
Despite structural weaknesses in its economy and the slow
pace of banking reforms, privatisation and regulation, Vietnam
remains a draw for multinational firms, including Microsoft
and Intel, due to lower wages than China and
the prospect of tariff-free exports to the European Union, the
United States and Japan once a raft of trade deals go through.
The ministry expected exports to grow faster in the fourth
quarter, having increased more than 14 percent to $109.6 billion
during January-September from the same period last year. Imports
were up 11 percent at $107.2 billion in that period.
Chemical exports outperformed other sectors, surging 71
percent in the past nine months, while exports of cellphones
from firms like Samsung Electronics, climbed 10
percent to $17 billion.
Textiles and garments, which includes Adidas, H &
M Hennes & Mauritz and Inditex's Zara, rose 19
percent, netting more than $15 billion in the first nine months.
Most economists see a stable outlook for Vietnam this year,
with faster manufacturing expansion in September spurring
third-quarter economic growth of 6.2 percent, the quickest since
the end of 2010.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty and Prateek
Chatterjee)