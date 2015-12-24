* Inflation could reach 5 pct in 2016 - govt
* C.bank says bad loans fall to 2.72 pct at end-Nov
* Interest rates policy a challenge in 2016 - c.bank
* 2016 trade deficit above $3 billion - stats office
(Recasts, adds details, quotes)
By Mai Nguyen and My Pham
HANOI, Dec 24 Vietnam saw record low inflation
of 0.63 percent in 2015 but the rate could rise to 5 percent
next year on anticipated increases in electricity, education and
healthcare prices, the government said on Thursday.
The inflation average was the lowest since Vietnam started
calculating it in 2006, which the General Statistics Office
(GSO) attributed to falling oil prices globally.
Separately, the central bank announced that loan growth
could reach a six-year high of 18-20 percent in 2016 and that
the country's bad debt ratio was at 2.72 percent by the end of
November.
Three years ago, a crippling 17.5 percent of loans were bad
debts, which sent the economy to the brink of crisis.
Inflation, bad debt, credit growth and currency stability
have been the focus of the State Bank of Vietnam's (SBV)
policymaking after prices soared 23 percent in 2008 and bad debt
spiralled out of control, causing a real estate crisis and wave
of bankruptcies.
BACK ON TRACK
The economy is now firmly back on track, outpacing much of
Asia with growth this year forecast at 6.5 percent, the highest
since 2010. Growth has been buoyed by solid exports and factory
output, plus record foreign investment. Credit growth of 18
percent is expected this year.
"Inflation in 2015 is low but we can't disregard this next
year," SBV Deputy Governor Nguyen Thi Hong told reporters.
"Operating interest rates policy in 2016 will be a challenge."
Another test, Hong said, was to keep the dong currency
stable amid a rising dollar and the International
Monetary Fund's admission of China's yuan into its benchmark
currency basket.
The dong, which has weakened more than 5 percent
against the dollar this year, is under pressure from Vietnam's
first trade deficit since 2011, seen at over $3 billion.
Export growth has slowed while imports have expanded faster,
particularly for machinery and electronics.
The SBV this year devalued the currency three times and
widened the dollar/dong trading band twice.
Hong said remittances from overseas have been stable and
noted there were unexpected trade surpluses in October and
November. She did not answer questions on the level of foreign
reserves and whether the SBV would depreciate the dong further
soon.
The central bank expects money supply to grow 16-17 percent
in 2016. As of Dec. 21, this year's annual expansion was 13.55
percent, below the SBV's target of 16-18 percent.
(Additional reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty
and Richard Borsuk)